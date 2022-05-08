Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6200 South Gilmore Road Fairfield, OH 45014

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $232.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(18.13%), AVGO(8.14%), and ENB(8.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,600-share investment in NYSE:KD. Previously, the stock had a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.45 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Kyndryl Holdings Inc traded for a price of $10.87 per share and a market cap of $2.45Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -80.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.13.

During the quarter, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO bought 35,000 shares of NYSE:BAX for a total holding of 96,500. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.12.

On 08/05/2022, Baxter International Inc traded for a price of $58.3 per share and a market cap of $29.24Bil. The stock has returned -20.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baxter International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 50,000 shares in NAS:CMCSA, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.83 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $38.2 per share and a market cap of $168.52Bil. The stock has returned -32.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 20,000-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.91 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $107.2 per share and a market cap of $195.32Bil. The stock has returned -39.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 73.95, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 13,000-share investment in NYSE:OTIS. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.1 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Otis Worldwide Corp traded for a price of $79.32 per share and a market cap of $33.25Bil. The stock has returned -11.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Otis Worldwide Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.