NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’sNew to The Street / Newsmax TV announces on Sunday, August 7, 2022, the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show, airing 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s 372nd TV episode line-up features eight (8) interviews of the following Companies and their representatives:

1). Investment Banking - O’Neill Capital Advisors’ interview with Dennis O’Neill, CEO

2). Smart for Life, Inc.’s ( SMFL) interviews with A.J. Cervantes, Chairman/Founder, and Darren Minton, CEO.

3). Real-Estate - Soho Properties’ interview with Sharif El-Gamal, CEO.

4). Sekur Private Data Ltd.’ s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Gaming - Game Square’s interview with Paul Kessler, CEO/Founder.

6). Cryptocurrency – Houndrace’s (CRYPTO: $HRP) ($HRP) Bogdan Baiceanu, CEO/Co-Founder.

7). “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment” – Kate McKay, LLC’s interview with Kate McKay, CEO/Founder.

8). “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Mr. Dennis O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer, O’Neill Capital Advisors , sits down for his Nasdaq Marketplace in-studio interview with New to The Street TV Host Jane King. O’Neill Capital Advisors are experts in STOs (Security Token Offerings), venture capital, and private equity funding with a focus on blockchain, medical cannabis, and technology industries. With over 30 years in the investment and merchant banking industries, Dennis looks for companies with highly disruptive business products and technologies. They must have successful management to assist in capital raises. O’Neill has over 40,000 high-net individuals and institutional clients who seek exciting investment opportunities. The Company is now opening an office in Singapore, taking advantage of the economic growth throughout S.E. Asia. Singapore is known as the gateway to Asia, a country with a stable economy, great government, and a strong legal system. These qualities are some of the reasons O’Neill opened an office there. The RCEP, known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership , is a “FREE-Trade” zone with 15 countries; Singapore’s membership provides businesses tariff-free with access to 1/3 of the world’s population within these growing economies. Dennis explains that smaller businesses have no real Asian strategy, and he sets forth to help those entities get a foothold in Asia. He believes O’Neill’s presence in Singapore can assist US and SE Asian entities who would like to expand operations in these areas. In the following months, O’Neill Capital Advisors will assist Asian businesses with public listings in the USA through SPACs -Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit O’Neill Capital Advisors - https://oneillcapitaladvisors.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs the in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interviews with A.J. Cervantes, Chairman/ Founder, and Darren Minton, CEO at Smart for Life, Inc. ( SMFL). Smart for Life, Inc., a Nasdaq public company, is a global leader, developer, and marketer of nutrition and health/wellness products. A.J. Cervantes explains the many different health and wellness products produced at two California manufacturing locations. As an entity focusing on health and wellness, A.J. continues to look for opportunities in this space to acquire other product operations, in which include vitamins, supplements, sports nutrition offerings, health bars, and functional foods with profitable businesses. His strategy is to build a $100M revenue run rate through strategic acquisitions, all operating under Smart for Life, Inc. Darren Minton, the CEO, tells viewers about Smart for Life, Inc.’s brand awareness and the Company’s focus on acquiring larger entities. Smart for Life products sell at Costco, Walmart, Amazon, and directly online from the Company . Also, Smart for Life creates private label products, and Darren gives a couple of examples of such branded products that are currently in the market. Many of Smart for Life’s private label products are available in N. America, S. America, Europe, and Asia. Over the next 12 months, the Company believes it can close on more acquisitions, increase investor awareness, and launch comprehensive marketing campaigns. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Smart for Life, Inc. ( SMFL) - https://smartforlifecorp.com/ .

New to The Street TV Host, Jane King, sits with Sharif El-Gamal, Chief Executive Officer at Soho Properties . During Sharif’s in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview, he informs viewers about his successful billion-dollar real-estate Company. Founded in 2003, Soho Properties is a privately owned Manhattan-based real-estate investment and developer company that owns residential apartments as well as the Margaritaville Hotel in Times Square, NYC. Sharif sees the US and world economies changing with historical precedence, which he believes is necessary for owning hard assets like real estate. Even through COVID lockdowns, Sharif successfully worked with NYC governmental offices to continue working on the Margaritaville Hotel. Yet, he tells viewers about the numerous challenges in his real-estate business, including employee issues. The workplace is competitive and finding good workers is essential. The workforce must return to the office to participate; working from home during zoom call-ins are not acceptable at Soho Properties. Management, investment bankers, and consultants enabled Soho Properties to successfully refinance debt, which allowed a closing of a $317M financing ; the most significant hospitality financing in New York City. Sharif is a consummate real-estate professional who is passionate about his business operations at Soho Properties. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Soho Properties - https://sohoproperties.com/ .

Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), is in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace with New to The Street TV’s Host, Jane King. Recently, Harmony, a blockchain entity, became the latest victim of a multi-million-dollar hack. Alain reports that the hack occurred through Harmony’s blockchain wallets used to facilitate movements of assets between different crypto blockchains. Hackers caused trillions worth in economic damages. For instance, 2021, the damages estimated to be around $6 trillion US worldwide. Only about 24% of individuals and businesses got their assets back from a breach. Alain informs viewers that 94% of hacking is through emails. It is to be advised that one does not just “Click” a link or an attachment in an email; due diligence is vital with all electronic communications, texts, and emails. Sekur Private Data is a recommended option to reduce individuals’ and businesses’ cyber security threats. The Sekur.com encrypted services offer secure electronic communications routed through the Company’s owned and controlled servers located in Switzerland . SekurMail/SekurMessenger products protect senders and receivers using Sekur send/receive encryption functions. Sending a safe and private file to anyone, including non-subscribers, provides a layer of technology protection not found in open-source platforms. Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other open-source big-tech “Free” programs that facilitate emails and text offer limited cyber protections. Sekur’s encrypted close-loop programs ensure that private and secure information are safe. Sekur offers reasonably priced subscription-based products that greatly diminish cybersecurity attacks as hacking and other cyber security threats continue. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com .

This week, New to The Street TV interviews Paul Kessler, Founder/CEO of Game Square, LLC. Talking in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace with TV Host Jane King, Paul explains to viewers how his vision for Game Square began. Paul loves all games, games of chance, and games of skills. He, like many others, becomes energetic when playing games. He then took his passion and created a physical gaming location in Time Square, NYC. A first of its kind, anyone can enter Game Square and play a “Game of Skill” to win cash prizes. All Game Square’s games’ winnings are dependent on the successfulness of the gamer’s skill sets. Game Square has developed its games that require skill sets needed to play. The digital platform for gaming will launch when the physical location opens. The NYC – Time Square location will open soon, and Paul would like to expand to cities with a strong tourism demographic. To become a member to play, visit Game Square’s website – https://gamesq.gg/ .

Bogdan Baiceanu, CEO/Co-Founder at Houndrace (CRYPTO: $HRP) ($HRP), is on this week’s New to The Street TV. TV Host, Jane King, talks with Bogdan to assist viewers in getting a comprehensive understanding of this “Play-to-Earn” blockchain dog racing platform. Bogdan explains the NFT ecosystem of Houndrace and how end-using competitors earn prizes. The game is a Metaverse platform (Houndverse) where end-users own hounds, racetrack/arenas, and become hound breeders. Houndrace.com offers monthly prizes and grants prizes after each race event. Bogdan is also the CEO and Co-Founder Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) , where their end-users will have certain benefits available on houndrace.com when launched. The recent “Crypto Winner” has not slowed down operations at Houndrace.com; although crypto prices are down, innovations and blockchain acceptance continue. Long-term fundamentals in the NFT markets remain strong. Houndrace.com is growing and is just another great blockchain innovation. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Houndrace.com - https://houndrace.com/ .

New to The Street’s re-airs the “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment,” interview with Kate McKay, CEO/Founder at Kate McKay, LLC . In studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace, Kate talks to TV Co- Hosts, Jane King and Rhonda Swan, about her success as a results-oriented, certified high-performance coach. The Company works with many CEOs and other successful individuals to help them achieve better self-worth, creating better home lives and business operations. Scientifically backed statistics enable Kate McKay and her Company the ability to help individuals and their businesses thrive. Kate explains that one’s personal and business lives need to be in tandem or a successful outcome is limited, competency and confidences go together. As a successful author , her most recent book: “ Claim Your Inner Warrior ,” is about men’s mental health and how men need to embrace their emotions. After the tragic death of her son, Kate explains that the book’s inspiration is from how men handle grieving and embrace and validate these emotions. Kate’s business focuses on men and teaches confidence with a regiment of positive thinking and energy. Kate is a successful woman entrepreneur whose acumen enabled her to develop programs to help coach men succeed. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Kate Mckay, LLC - https://www.kate-mckay.com/ . The “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment” interview with Kate McKay, CEO/Founder at Kate McKay, LLC , originally aired on July 24, 2022.

New to the Street TV airs the “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Talking with TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, Alain starts the segment about the significance of Switzerland Day, celebrated on August 1, 2022. For 731 years, Switzerland has been a country that prides itself on being free, private, and neutral. Swiss citizens respect one another and each other’s privacy. This week’s hack report is an article from Microsoft about Phishing campaigns to compromise MFA (Multi-Faceted Authentication) and 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication). These hacks attempt to get electronic credentials that breach these authentication protocols. There is no complete solution to preventing hacks. Sekur Private Data, Ltd, based in Switzerland, offers secure and private electronic communication products that greatly eliminate cybersecurity breaches and hacks. Alain suggests that passwords be changed every 90-days and use sentences as passwords not related to one’s lifestyle or hobbies. Face recognition and fingerprints are useful, and they work against potential cyber breaches. Sekur products offer biometric functions, which are available on devices when a subscriber sets up their accounts. Privacy and security are the main focuses at Sekur; each product development starts with a commitment to ensure the up-most safety from nefarious cyber issues. SekurSend/SekurReply , Chat-by-Invite, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger all contain encrypted platforms, and they even protect recipients who are not Sekur subscribers. A recipient can send back data to a Sekur subscriber knowingly that their communication replay is safe from a potential hack. Sekur uses no 3rd party technology providers, never asks for phone numbers, no data mining, never sells data, and controls/owns its servers in Switzerland. All electronic activities are on a close-loop encrypted system. The entire business culture at Sekur Private Data is privacy, consistent with the Swiss culture. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . “What is your privacy worth?”

About O’Neill Capital Advisors :

O’Neill Capital Advisors helps companies raise institutional capital through Security Token Offerings (STOs) or venture capital. The private network currently has over 40,000 investors and consists of family offices, ultra-high-net individuals, hedge funds, money managers, venture capital and private equity/venture capital funds, crypto funds, and sovereign wealth funds. O’Neill Capital Advisors’ reputation and relationships allow institutional investors to take a company’s project seriously. Their experience, reputation, and relationships provide 3rd party credibility and validation for highly sophisticated investors. The network is global with significant strength in Europe, Asia, and UAE - https://oneillcapitaladvisors.com/ .

About Smart for Life, Inc. ( SMFL):

Smart for Life, Inc. ( SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation, and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on Health & Wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a buy-and-build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing, and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com .

About Soho Properties :

Soho Properties is a Manhattan-based, privately held real estate development and investment firm founded in 2003 by Sharif El-Gamal. Since its inception, Soho Properties has been leveraging a multicultural academy of talents to expand frontiers within real estate. From acquisition to construction, Soho’s decision-making process is a strategy designed to maximize results. Corporate insights are from first-hand experiences. Soho Properties utilize the expertise of award-winning globally recognized architects, engineers, and industry specialists to guide their projects, and they operate in a fully transparent process that cultivates creativity. Through unrelenting perseverance and intellectual foresight, Soho Properties will continue to revamp the urban landscape - https://sohoproperties.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0)is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at [email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Game Square, LLC .:

Game Square, LLC is a business entity located in New York City that offers unique “Games of Skill” to gaming end-users. The Company intends to open a physical location in NYC’s Time Square, which offers New Yorker’s and tourists the opportunity to play and win prizes - https://gamesq.gg/ .

About Houndrace (CRYPTO: $HRP) ($HRP):

Houndrace (CRYPTO: $HRP) ($HRP) is a play-to-earn blockchain game that brings the passion of hound racing on the Metaverse. The game offers users various gameplay features from racing to breeding with 2D and 3D simulated environments and a custom genetics algorithm that ensures uniqueness and authenticity for every new generation of hounds. The game environment has seven core components: Hound NFTs, Arena NFTs, Game Client, Smart Contracts, 3D Simulation, Racing Algo, and Houndrace Potions - https://houndrace.com/ .

About Kate McKay, LLC

Kate McKay, CEO/Founder at Kate McKay, LLC , is a high-energy, results orientated Success Coach, Business Consultant, Transformational Speaker, Best-Selling Author, Executive Entrepreneur, and ACE Certified Fitness & Health Coach. Kate understands the challenges that Life presents. As a proven transformation resource, Kate provides enhanced support for hundreds of individual clients, integral leaders, and business groups. She specializes in service-centered work that includes business development, creating financial and emotional wealth, and physical well-being, focusing on living a life of integrity. Kate will listen and partner with you to make the dream life you desire - https://www.kate-mckay.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

[email protected]



Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cb81171-d21c-4d42-9545-51065c8dff2e