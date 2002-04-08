LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company ( HNST), a digitally native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review second quarter 2022 financial results at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET on the same day. The live webcast can be accessed at https://investors.honest.com. For those interested in participating in the conference call by phone, please go to this link: investors.honest.com/earningscall and you will be provided with dial-in details directly to your registered email. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website for one year.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company ( HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 45,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

