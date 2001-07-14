The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (“Fulgent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLGT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 4, 2022, Fulgent released its second quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing that the SEC is conducting an investigation into certain Exchange Act reports for 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. This comes after the Company received a civil investigative demand issued by the U.S. Department of Justice “related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law.”

On this news, Fulgent’s stock fell as much as 8% during intraday trading on August 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

