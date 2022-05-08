WMS Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 261 stocks valued at a total of $642.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(19.51%), AAPL(7.02%), and VCSH(6.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WMS Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 685,538 shares in ARCA:VTI, giving the stock a 21.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.27 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $207.28 per share and a market cap of $270.63Bil. The stock has returned -8.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a price-book ratio of 3.21.

The guru established a new position worth 626,234 shares in NAS:VCSH, giving the stock a 6.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.33 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.785 per share and a market cap of $42.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 118,004 shares in ARCA:VIG, giving the stock a 2.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.75 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $153.6207 per share and a market cap of $64.08Bil. The stock has returned -2.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.98.

The guru established a new position worth 61,570 shares in NYSE:V, giving the stock a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $216.36 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $214.87 per share and a market cap of $453.07Bil. The stock has returned -10.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-book ratio of 13.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.42 and a price-sales ratio of 16.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, WMS Partners, LLC bought 69,687 shares of NAS:TROW for a total holding of 150,670. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.55.

On 08/05/2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $124.805 per share and a market cap of $28.20Bil. The stock has returned -38.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

