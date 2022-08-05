Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 5, 2022

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a dividend on the 4.200% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C of the Corporation.

The following dividend is payable Oct. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 1, 2022: $0.2625 per depositary share.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
