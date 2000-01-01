Prosus’ ( XAMS:PRX, Financial) stock price has declined along with the values of their investment portfolio. Our thesis has somewhat improved as management recently announced a share repurchase program that will be funded, in part, by periodic and partial sales of its Tencent holding. Given that its stock price trades at a greater than 35% discount to its estimated net asset value (NAV), share repurchases should be accretive. The Company’s stock price has appreciated 26% since the announcement.8

From Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio)'s FPA Crescent Fund second-quarter 2022 letter.