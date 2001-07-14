MicroStrategy%26reg%3B (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microstrategy.com%2Fen%2Finvestor-relations. An online replay will be available for a limited time on the same website following the presentation.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy.

MicroStrategy is a registered trademark of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005424/en/