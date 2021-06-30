General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the six month period ended June 30, 2022. The Form N-CSR contains the Company’s June 30, 2022 Semi-Annual Report and is available at the SEC’s website: www.sec.gov and the Company’s website: www.generalamericaninvestors.com. The Semi-Annual Report is expected to be mailed to stockholders shortly.
The Semi-Annual Report indicates that as of or for the six months ended:
|
6/30/22
6/30/21
|
Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock
|
$1,007,632,841
$1,227,414,148
|
Net Assets Per Common Share
|
$42.03
$50.76
|
Net Investment Income
|
$2,586,971
$769,204
|
Per Share
|
$0.10
$0.03
|
Net Loss/Gain on Investments
|
($244,029,899)
$172,290,450
|
Per Share
|
($9.93)
$7.21
|
Common Shares Outstanding
|
23,975,610
24,181,874
|
*
|After dividends and distributions of $3.05 per share paid in December 2021 and $0.50 per share paid in February 2022.
The largest stock holdings in the Company’s portfolio as of June 30, 2022, included: Republic Services, Microsoft, Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Apple.
