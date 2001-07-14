Volta+Inc. ("Volta" or "the Company") (NYSE: VLTA), today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 results after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.voltacharging.com .

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing + 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or + 1-201-689-8573 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing +1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, +1-412-317-6671. The pin number for the replay is 13732035. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 25, 2022.

About Volta Inc.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging and media company. Volta's unique network of charging stations powers vehicles and drives business growth while accelerating a clean energy future. Volta delivers value to site partners, brands, and consumers by installing charging stations that feature large-format digital advertising screens located steps away from the entrances of popular commercial locations. Retailers can attract and influence foot traffic, advertisers can precisely target audiences, and EV drivers can charge their vehicles seamlessly as they go about their daily routines. Volta's extensive network leverages its proprietary PredictEV™ platform, which uses sophisticated behavioral science and machine learning technology to help commercial property owners, cities, and electric utilities plan EV infrastructure intelligently, efficiently, and equitably. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

