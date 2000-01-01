Objectively, I have always known that beating the market in the long term is an incredibly difficult task that few investors can achieve. As information on stocks and businesses has become more broadly available over the past century, the percentage of investors that can outperform has also declined even further, as the kinds of value opportunities that rely on information arbitrage have all but disappeared.

However, it was not until I read Jack Bogle’s “The Little Book of Common Sense Investing” that I truly understood the mathematical forces working against investors, and how to overcome them.

Looking at the success of legendary investors like Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Peter Lynch, one might get the impression that failing to beat the market is just a simple failure of logic on the investor’s part, but that is not all there is to it.

The reality is the cards are stacked against investors from the very beginning. Individual investors often underestimate how the costs of frequent trading and the risks of speculation add up. When it comes to mutual funds, there is also things like expense ratios and sales charges to consider, alongside the increased activity pressure from being in charge of other people’s money.

In the first part of this book review, I will go over my key takeaways from the first nine chapters of “Common Sense,” which go into detail on the reasons why it is so difficult for investors to beat the market average in the long run, regardless of their intelligence or how much they study the businesses in question.

The simple rule of humble arithmetic

The first few chapters of Bogle’s book are dedicated to the rule that investing returns match market returns minus fees. This part is just simple math, but it is often overlooked. Nearly all of the market’s returns come from the real growth of businesses; since 1900, speculative returns have contributed a measly 0.5% per year to stock market returns in the U.S.

Stock market performance is based on a combination of the yields of assets (i.e., dividends and earnings growth) and the psychology of investors (i.e., speculation, as measured by the change in the average price-earnings ratio). While speculation can sometimes prevail in the short term, nearly all of the long-term gains are due to the real growth of dividends and earnings.

If speculation negates itself, then should not investors still be able to keep the results from the real growth of businesses for themselves and easily outperform by carefully researching and choosing only the best investment prospects?

Not exactly. There are many costs that are associated with investing, and while they may seem small in isolation and within the bounds of a single year, they add up so much that the odds of beating the market are much worse than 50-50. Just as returns compound, so too do costs.

In addition to the basic transaction fees and capital gains taxes when trading stocks, which can both be multiplied by frequent trading, individual investors may also pay advisory fees so that financial advisors can help them pick the right stocks to outperform the market. In the interest of increasing their own income, financial advisors often encourage more active trading. The more investors trade in and out of stocks, and the more they pay for financial advice, the lower their returns will be and the more they will need to “outperform” in order to just keep pace with what investors of low-cost index funds get simply by buying and holding an index fund forever.

“The grim irony of investing, then, is that we investors as a group not only don’t get what we pay for, we get precisely what we don’t pay for,” Bogle writes. “So if we pay nothing, we get everything. It’s only common sense.”

Due to the simple rule of humble arithmetic, for the vast majority of investors, costs make the difference between investing success and failure.

Mutual funds get a lot of flak because the majority of them fail to even keep pace with their benchmark indexes, but we must keep in mind the cards are stacked against them even more than they are against individual investors. They charge their investors expense ratios and sales charges, which compound and eat into returns year after year. There is also the cost of frequent transactions to consider, as active mutual funds frequently trade in and out of stocks.

Even if these fund managers are incredibly intelligent and pick stocks that can outperform the market, they might still post lackluster results after all of the costs are factored in.

Bogle points toward the S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) scorecards to demonstrate the effect that high costs and frequent trading have had on mutual funds as a class. As of this writing, over the past decade 83.07% of funds underperformed the S&P 500.

The importance of dividends

Some investors may discard the idea that dividends are important in favor of investing in stocks with no dividends that instead reinvest their earnings in share buybacks or company expansion.

However, after crunching the numbers, Bogle came to the following conclusion:

“Dividend yields are a vital part of the long-term return generated by the stock market. In fact, since 1926 (the first year for which we have comprehensive data on the S&P 500 Index), dividends have contributed an average annual return of 4.2 percent, accounting for fully 42 percent of the stock market’s annual return of 10.0 percent for the period.”

We may get the illusion that dividends are unimportant thanks to the stellar returns of some growth stocks at the peak of a bull market, but those speculative returns are bound to fall away at some point in the company’s future in favor of real returns. If dividends are not a part of those real returns, then it falls for just the earnings to make up for the future loss of speculative gains.

Reinvesting dividends has an even more astronomical effect on returns, since reinvesting increases the base on which future dividends are earned. If you began with an investment of $10,000 in 1926, this investment would be worth $1.7 million in 2016 without reinvesting dividends and $59.1 million with reinvesting dividends.

Mutual fund managers tend to put less emphasis on dividends because advisory fees are based on net assets, which is yet another factor that cripples their return potential. What dividends they do earn are often consumed by the expense ratio. For example, if the gross dividend yield is 1.2% compared to an expense ratio of 1.2%, that is all the dividend income gone!

Fair weather inflows and outflows

While investors can aim to buy low and sell high in order to maximize returns, it is all too easy to go about this wrong and end up buying after gains and selling after losses instead. We may not have access to sufficient data on how this mistake affects retail investors as a class, but what we do have is data on how it affects mutual funds.

Money flows into mutual funds after periods of outperformance in the hopes that they can continue beating the market. Conversely, investors pull money out of mutual funds when they disappoint. This strategy of buying high and selling low further drags down the ability of mutual funds to do well in the long term, as the fund managers are forced by herd opinion to make unwise decisions.

This same danger associated with trying to time the market holds true when applied to retail investors, regardless of whether they are buying and selling individual stocks or low-cost index funds.

All things considered, then, it is best not to try to time the market. Such an endeavor is not really investing, but rather gambling on the macroeconomic situation or speculation for growth stocks.

The high bar to beat the market

When all of the costs of mutual funds and active trading strategies are tallied up, it becomes clear that if we want to beat the market, just beating it by a few percentage points a year is not good enough. In order to overcome the costs, we have to outperform by a wide margin.

As Morningstar and Bogle suggest, the most significant way to improve returns is to reduce the costs of investing. Fortunately, the costs that can potentially be cut out are many.

Investors have the ability to shift capital to where it will be less affected by expense ratios, whether that be low-cost index funds or individual stock holdings. We can also reduce costs by avoiding timing the market and not trading frequently.

Eliminating or at least reducing market timing and the number of transactions also reduces taxes, as frequently trading in and out of positions compounds the capital gains taxes that investors must pay. Tax inefficiencies are another reason why most mutual funds underperform.

Speculative returns have taken root

Early on in “Common Sense,” Bogle noted that in the long run, since 1900 to be precise, investment returns have roughly mirrored the dividend and earnings growth of enterprises themselves. Speculative returns only added 0.5% to the average annual return.

However, later in the book, he wrote that since the founding of Vanguard in September of 1974, stock market returns had exceeded the real growth of businesses for the widest margin in the history of the U.S. stock market. Since 1974, speculative returns have actually become more than a zero-sum game, adding 2.9% to the average annual return on top of the 5.5% from earnings growth and 3.3% from dividends.

This book was updated in 2017, which was before the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting bull market. Since then, the gap between the real growth of businesses and the returns of the stock market has only grown.

Bogle warns this increasing cash flow invested in pure speculation is not guaranteed to hold forever. While he admits that it is possible the higher price-earnings ratios could represent a new reality as long as enough funds stay in the stock market permanently, it is extremely unlikely that price-earnings ratios will keep expanding in perpetuity.

At Vanguard’s founding, the average price-earnings ratio was 7.4, and as of the beginning of 2017, it had risen to 23.7. If this trend were to continue, then we would see an average price-earnings ratio of just over 90 in another 40 years or so!

As Bogle says, common sense holds such a scenario to be highly unlikely. We cannot take the recent past and extrapolate it in perpetuity. In fact, when we broaden our time horizon, we see that the past tells us a story of speculative returns rising and falling rather than rising forever.

Key takeaways

In summary, according to Bogle, the best ways to improve investing returns are to keep costs low, keep turnover low, put emphasis on dividends, keep things simple and do not try to time the market.

As Buffett says, “The greatest enemies of the equity investor are expenses and emotions.”

One of the best ways to stick to these principles is to invest in a low-cost mutual fund, though I believe the principles outlined in “Common Sense” hold a lot of value for picking individual stocks and building one’s own investing strategy as well.