The Company is scheduled to issue its second quarter of 2022 earnings release on Monday, August 8, 2022, before market open. A conference call to discuss financial and operational results is scheduled for Monday, August 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast at the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors.” Alternatively, the call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-739-3797 for domestic parties and 1-412-317-5713 for international parties; phone participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time and request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

Additionally, the Company is scheduled to participate in the EnerCom Denver Energy Conference to be held in Denver, Colorado from August 7-10, 2022. Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday, August 8, 2022 and management will host in-person one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. The presentation will be webcast live by EnerCom on their conference website which can be accessed at www.enercominc.com. An updated investor presentation will also be posted on the Company’s web site at www.wtoffshore.com in the “Investors” section on the “Presentations” page prior to the event.

