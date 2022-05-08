Richard Pzena recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Pzena Investment Management, LLC. Pzena started the firm in 1995. He earned a BS summa cum laude from the Wharton School in 1979 and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania in 1980.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 168 stocks valued at a total of $22.33Bil. The top holdings were CTSH(4.16%), EIX(3.95%), and GE(3.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) bought 956,559 shares of NYSE:JELD for a total holding of 8,856,852. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.59.

On 08/05/2022, JELD-WEN Holding Inc traded for a price of $14.14 per share and a market cap of $1.19Bil. The stock has returned -48.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JELD-WEN Holding Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,318,868 shares of NYSE:SCS for a total holding of 9,257,661. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.26.

On 08/05/2022, Steelcase Inc traded for a price of $11.34 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -13.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steelcase Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:HAL by 15,855,236 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.29.

On 08/05/2022, Halliburton Co traded for a price of $27.79 per share and a market cap of $25.20Bil. The stock has returned 44.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halliburton Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:BKR by 10,620,151 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.29.

On 08/05/2022, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $24.06 per share and a market cap of $24.34Bil. The stock has returned 18.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-book ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,470,079 shares of NYSE:BMY for a total holding of 3,625,787. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.12.

On 08/05/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $72.12 per share and a market cap of $153.99Bil. The stock has returned 8.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

