Tom Gayner recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Thomas Gayner is Co-Chief Executive Officer of Markel Corporation. He oversees the investing activities for the company, as well as the Markel Ventures diverse industrial and service businesses. Gayner joined Markel in 1990 to form Markel Gayner Asset Management which provided equity investment counsel for Markel Corporation as well as outside clients.

Prior to joining Markel, Mr. Gayner served as vice president of Davenport & Co of Virginia and as a Certified Public Accountant with PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Gayner serves as the Chairman of the Board of the Davis Series Mutual Funds and on the boards of the Colfax Corporation, Graham Holdings, Cable One and Markel. He is a trustee of The Community Foundation of Richmond, Bon Secours Health System, and a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Virginia Retirement System. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia and The Lawrenceville School.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $7.00Bil. The top holdings were BRK.A(6.51%), BRK.B(5.98%), and BAM(5.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 221,000-share investment in NYSE:MHK. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $150.29 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Mohawk Industries Inc traded for a price of $119.97 per share and a market cap of $7.62Bil. The stock has returned -39.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mohawk Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 76,000-share investment in NYSE:ALB. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $211.24 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Albemarle Corp traded for a price of $237.99 per share and a market cap of $27.88Bil. The stock has returned 9.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Albemarle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.51 and a price-sales ratio of 7.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) bought 56,000 shares of NYSE:DG for a total holding of 125,750. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $212.32.

On 08/05/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $253.08 per share and a market cap of $57.45Bil. The stock has returned 8.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-book ratio of 9.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) bought 76,250 shares of NYSE:ALL for a total holding of 116,050. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.51.

On 08/05/2022, Allstate Corp traded for a price of $117 per share and a market cap of $31.62Bil. The stock has returned -5.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allstate Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) bought 41,000 shares of NYSE:FDX for a total holding of 58,500. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.12.

On 08/05/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $234.89 per share and a market cap of $61.04Bil. The stock has returned -13.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

