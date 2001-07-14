Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (“Fulgent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLGT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 4, 2022, Fulgent released its second quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing that the SEC is conducting an investigation into certain Exchange Act reports for 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. This comes after the Company received a civil investigative demand issued by the U.S. Department of Justice “related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law.”

On this news, Fulgent’s stock fell as much as 8% during intraday trading on August 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Fulgent securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005463/en/