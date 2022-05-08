UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $299.00Mil. The top holdings were VXUS(12.80%), VOO(6.99%), and UVSP(4.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced their investment in NAS:ORLY by 11,374 shares. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $670.23.

On 08/05/2022, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $709.01 per share and a market cap of $45.20Bil. The stock has returned 17.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced their investment in NAS:DOX by 88,052 shares. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.33.

On 08/05/2022, Amdocs Ltd traded for a price of $87.19 per share and a market cap of $10.71Bil. The stock has returned 16.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amdocs Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-book ratio of 3.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought 104,408 shares of NAS:CSCO for a total holding of 112,068. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.67.

On 08/05/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $45.01 per share and a market cap of $186.38Bil. The stock has returned -16.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-book ratio of 4.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought 42,071 shares of NAS:AMAT for a total holding of 44,631. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.06.

On 08/05/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $109.62 per share and a market cap of $95.36Bil. The stock has returned -22.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-book ratio of 8.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought 66,124 shares of NYSE:DHI for a total holding of 68,047. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.85.

On 08/05/2022, D.R. Horton Inc traded for a price of $76.35 per share and a market cap of $26.53Bil. The stock has returned -19.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

