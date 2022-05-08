Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $934.00Mil. The top holdings were VV(5.17%), QQQ(4.91%), and MSFT(3.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 68,638 shares. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 08/05/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $189.89 per share and a market cap of $474.73Bil. The stock has returned -7.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-book ratio of 18.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.69 and a price-sales ratio of 16.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IHI by 273,310 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.61.

On 08/05/2022, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF traded for a price of $54.3 per share and a market cap of $6.89Bil. The stock has returned -14.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a price-book ratio of 4.19.

During the quarter, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 71,121 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 73,105. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.01.

On 08/05/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $171.11 per share and a market cap of $449.88Bil. The stock has returned 1.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-book ratio of 5.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 662 shares in ARCA:SCHX, giving the stock a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.98 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $49.03 per share and a market cap of $30.03Bil. The stock has returned -7.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

The guru sold out of their 221,897-share investment in NAS:CG. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.88 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, The Carlyle Group Inc traded for a price of $37.96 per share and a market cap of $13.72Bil. The stock has returned -19.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Carlyle Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

