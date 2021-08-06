THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) (“Lexicon”) today announced the issuance and sale of an additional 2,526,540 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 (the “Common Stock”), pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares in connection with Lexicon’s previously announced public offering of Common Stock. After giving effect to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, the total number of shares of Common Stock sold in the public offering was 19,370,140, and total gross proceeds from the public offering were approximately $48.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.



Two affiliates of Invus, L.P., Lexicon’s largest shareholder, have also exercised in full their options to purchase an additional 2,573,460 shares of Common Stock in the aggregate in connection with Lexicon’s previously announced concurrent private placement. After giving effect to the full exercises of the purchasers’ options to purchase additional shares, the total number of shares of Common Stock sold in the concurrent private placement was 19,729,860, and total gross proceeds from the concurrent private placement were approximately $49.3 million.

Lexicon currently intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering and the concurrent private placement, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, for (i) funding pre-commercial and commercial launch activities for sotagliflozin in heart failure; (ii) funding continued development of sotagliflozin in heart failure and LX9211 in neuropathic pain; and (iii) working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Citigroup and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the public offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the underwritten public offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 6, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on September 14, 2021. The shares of Common Stock issued in the concurrent private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States except pursuant to registration under the Securities Act, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and, in each case, in compliance with other applicable securities laws. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146, or by email at [email protected]; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 1-800-747-3924, or by email at [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about the use of the net proceeds from the public offering and the concurrent private placement, are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of sotagliflozin, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, successfully commercialize any products for which it obtains regulatory approval, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

