HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5600 WYOMING NE SUITE 220 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $44.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(21.67%), VV(8.24%), and VO(7.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC bought 32,232 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 32,758. The trade had a 4.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.05.

On 08/05/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $74.64 per share and a market cap of $15.64Bil. The stock has returned 7.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a price-book ratio of 5.30.

HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLU by 34,969 shares. The trade had a 4.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.94.

On 08/05/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $74.23 per share and a market cap of $16.70Bil. The stock has returned 13.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

The guru established a new position worth 101,509 shares in ARCA:FENY, giving the stock a 3.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.68 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF traded for a price of $20.05 per share and a market cap of $1.39Bil. The stock has returned 54.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VB by 9,619 shares. The trade had a 3.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.02.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $196.65 per share and a market cap of $42.79Bil. The stock has returned -10.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

During the quarter, HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC bought 6,232 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 6,362. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/05/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $165.35 per share and a market cap of $2,657.30Bil. The stock has returned 13.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-book ratio of 45.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.78 and a price-sales ratio of 7.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.