Efficient Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $1.20Bil. The top holdings were BIV(8.07%), BND(7.94%), and VBR(7.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Efficient Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Efficient Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VBR by 58,850 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.32.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $163.45 per share and a market cap of $23.66Bil. The stock has returned -2.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

Efficient Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 92,041 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.53.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.71 per share and a market cap of $82.50Bil. The stock has returned -10.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Efficient Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 70,620 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.45.

On 08/05/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.47 per share and a market cap of $25.73Bil. The stock has returned -3.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Efficient Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 62,532 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.14.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.83 per share and a market cap of $38.62Bil. The stock has returned -5.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Efficient Advisors, LLC bought 44,459 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 1,153,269. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.99.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.79 per share and a market cap of $12.56Bil. The stock has returned -10.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

