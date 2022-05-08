SALZHAUER MICHAEL recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

589 BROADWAY NEW YORK, NY 10012

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $167.00Mil. The top holdings were BAC(24.15%), COWN(7.11%), and FRST(6.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SALZHAUER MICHAEL’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 150,624-share investment in NYSE:BKU. Previously, the stock had a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.4 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, BankUnited Inc traded for a price of $38.64 per share and a market cap of $3.01Bil. The stock has returned -3.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BankUnited Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SALZHAUER MICHAEL bought 143,588 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 2,610,062. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.18.

On 08/05/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $33.96 per share and a market cap of $272.88Bil. The stock has returned -10.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 54,879 shares in NYSE:WBS, giving the stock a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.45 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Webster Financial Corp traded for a price of $46.58 per share and a market cap of $8.20Bil. The stock has returned -1.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Webster Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 178,953 shares in NAS:LBAI, giving the stock a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.51 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Lakeland Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $15.67 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned 0.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lakeland Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 131,812-share investment in NAS:FCCY. Previously, the stock had a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.44 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, 1st Constitution Bancorp traded for a price of $27.79 per share and a market cap of $286.84Mil. The stock has returned 75.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

