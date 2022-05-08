PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 168 stocks valued at a total of $2.26Bil. The top holdings were BRK.B(2.88%), TAP(2.24%), and PAG(2.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC bought 532,306 shares of NYSE:CRC for a total holding of 624,616. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.08.

On 08/05/2022, California Resources Corp traded for a price of $44.71 per share and a market cap of $3.47Bil. The stock has returned 64.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, California Resources Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:KR by 312,269 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.57.

On 08/05/2022, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $47.25 per share and a market cap of $33.81Bil. The stock has returned 14.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-book ratio of 3.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:WOW by 594,965 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.6.

On 08/05/2022, WideOpenWest Inc traded for a price of $18.81 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned -16.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WideOpenWest Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.03, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC bought 661,022 shares of NAS:OCDX for a total holding of 831,871. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.

On 08/05/2022, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC traded for a price of $17.63 per share and a market cap of $4.19Bil. The stock has returned -12.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC has a price-book ratio of 9.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

During the quarter, PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC bought 484,221 shares of NYSE:VNT for a total holding of 896,287. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.45.

On 08/05/2022, Vontier Corp traded for a price of $24.72 per share and a market cap of $3.98Bil. The stock has returned -23.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vontier Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-book ratio of 7.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

