NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $365.00Mil. The top holdings were TSM(44.05%), GOOGL(10.04%), and BABA(8.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,497,622 shares in NYSE:TSM, giving the stock a 57.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.35 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $89.77 per share and a market cap of $465.55Bil. The stock has returned -23.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-book ratio of 5.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.85 and a price-sales ratio of 7.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 99,605 shares. The trade had a 7.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.52.

On 08/05/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $92.56 per share and a market cap of $245.11Bil. The stock has returned -53.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 889,681-share investment in NYSE:POND.U. Previously, the stock had a 5.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.98 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Angel Pond Holdings Corp traded for a price of $9.94 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Angel Pond Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.33 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -142.07.

The guru sold out of their 125,323-share investment in NYSE:BHP. Previously, the stock had a 4.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.11 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, BHP Group Ltd traded for a price of $54.4 per share and a market cap of $194.42Bil. The stock has returned -10.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BHP Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-book ratio of 2.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 108,500 shares in ARCA:GLD, giving the stock a 4.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $175.44 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $165.29 per share and a market cap of $57.17Bil. The stock has returned -2.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

