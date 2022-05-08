Aveo Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 266 stocks valued at a total of $610.00Mil. The top holdings were SGOV(9.06%), TIP(5.58%), and IVV(3.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aveo Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 365,642 shares in ARCA:SGOV, giving the stock a 6.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.98 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.06 per share and a market cap of $3.46Bil. The stock has returned 0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Aveo Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:HYG by 350,903 shares. The trade had a 5.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.97.

On 08/05/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.04 per share and a market cap of $15.04Bil. The stock has returned -7.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.63.

Aveo Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:UJB by 384,963 shares. The trade had a 5.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.17.

On 08/05/2022, ProShares Ultra High Yield traded for a price of $66.795 per share and a market cap of $6.68Mil. The stock has returned -13.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Aveo Capital Partners, LLC bought 201,698 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 245,661. The trade had a 4.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.7.

On 08/05/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.17 per share and a market cap of $29.92Bil. The stock has returned -5.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Aveo Capital Partners, LLC bought 223,187 shares of ARCA:SSO for a total holding of 350,027. The trade had a 2.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.98.

On 08/05/2022, ProShares Ultra S&P500 traded for a price of $53.56 per share and a market cap of $3.40Bil. The stock has returned -15.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

