Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 192 stocks valued at a total of $222.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(9.51%), VEA(8.60%), and SPAB(8.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC bought 6,393 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 49,622. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $415.59 per share and a market cap of $307.56Bil. The stock has returned -5.06% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EFG by 18,411 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.32.

On 08/05/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $85.94 per share and a market cap of $10.21Bil. The stock has returned -21.29% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.03.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IXG by 16,633 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.8.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Global Financials ETF traded for a price of $68.66 per share and a market cap of $775.86Mil. The stock has returned -8.98% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.07.

During the quarter, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC bought 6,858 shares of NAS:IUSB for a total holding of 265,944. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.8.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $47.41 per share and a market cap of $17.52Bil. The stock has returned -10.45% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.76.

During the quarter, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC bought 3,313 shares of NAS:ESGU for a total holding of 155,757. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.87.

On 08/05/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $92.34 per share and a market cap of $23.15Bil. The stock has returned -7.93% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a price-book ratio of 3.64.

