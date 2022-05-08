Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 799 stocks valued at a total of $4.27Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.94%), MSFT(2.62%), and AMZN(1.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 129,162-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48.41Bil. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced their investment in NYSE:WMT by 77,988 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.86.

On 08/05/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $126.58 per share and a market cap of $346.97Bil. The stock has returned -11.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-book ratio of 4.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought 113,502 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 234,130. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.63.

On 08/05/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $88.45 per share and a market cap of $368.63Bil. The stock has returned 60.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 48.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced their investment in NAS:NTAP by 94,442 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.17.

On 08/05/2022, NetApp Inc traded for a price of $72.37 per share and a market cap of $15.90Bil. The stock has returned -8.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NetApp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-book ratio of 19.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought 121,710 shares of NAS:LNT for a total holding of 127,982. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.47.

On 08/05/2022, Alliant Energy Corp traded for a price of $61.28 per share and a market cap of $15.37Bil. The stock has returned 4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alliant Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

