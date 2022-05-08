Wade Financial Advisory, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $211.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(16.30%), VV(8.80%), and VEA(5.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wade Financial Advisory, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc bought 41,418 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 108,866. The trade had a 3.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $204.83.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $189.48 per share and a market cap of $25.99Bil. The stock has returned -7.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

During the quarter, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc bought 26,417 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 175,572. The trade had a 2.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $207.68 per share and a market cap of $271.44Bil. The stock has returned -7.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.22.

During the quarter, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc bought 55,689 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 110,853. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.75.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $51.24 per share and a market cap of $32.06Bil. The stock has returned -16.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 12,957 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.01.

On 08/05/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $174.55 per share and a market cap of $240.89Bil. The stock has returned 15.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-book ratio of 12.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc bought 26,801 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 48,678. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.42.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $92.14 per share and a market cap of $43.52Bil. The stock has returned -7.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.22.

