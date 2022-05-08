WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.o. Box 2429 RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $206.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(20.34%), AMZN(12.26%), and GOOGL(6.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. bought 1,058 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 139,360. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.83.

On 08/05/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $117.47 per share and a market cap of $1,536.44Bil. The stock has returned -13.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-book ratio of 6.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 5.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. bought 50,000 shares of NAS:TQQQ for a total holding of 100,000. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.49.

On 08/05/2022, ProShares UltraPro QQQ traded for a price of $35.29 per share and a market cap of $15.12Bil. The stock has returned -48.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 14,146-share investment in NAS:SBUX. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.44 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $85.73 per share and a market cap of $98.37Bil. The stock has returned -26.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. bought 4,000 shares of NYSE:AXP for a total holding of 6,725. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $180.62.

On 08/05/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $157.51 per share and a market cap of $118.09Bil. The stock has returned -6.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:LUV by 14,432 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.02.

On 08/05/2022, Southwest Airlines Co traded for a price of $38.81 per share and a market cap of $23.03Bil. The stock has returned -23.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwest Airlines Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.