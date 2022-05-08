Tamar Securities, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $305.00Mil. The top holdings were IBOC(6.98%), MSFT(5.37%), and AAPL(4.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tamar Securities, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Tamar Securities, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:C by 97,203 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.89.

On 08/05/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $51.66 per share and a market cap of $100.05Bil. The stock has returned -22.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-book ratio of 0.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 17,336-share investment in NYSE:CRM. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $215.18 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $190.17 per share and a market cap of $189.22Bil. The stock has returned -24.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 184.63, a price-book ratio of 3.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.81 and a price-sales ratio of 6.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Tamar Securities, LLC bought 39,130 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 70,317. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 08/05/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $95.32 per share and a market cap of $110.24Bil. The stock has returned -66.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-book ratio of 5.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.08 and a price-sales ratio of 4.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Tamar Securities, LLC bought 13,101 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 60,000. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/05/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $282.91 per share and a market cap of $2,109.91Bil. The stock has returned -1.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-book ratio of 12.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.62 and a price-sales ratio of 10.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Tamar Securities, LLC bought 13,546 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 37,467. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 08/05/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $167.11 per share and a market cap of $449.12Bil. The stock has returned -53.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

