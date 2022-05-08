Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 628 stocks valued at a total of $133.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(10.48%), SCHD(10.47%), and ESGU(7.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 169,619 shares in ARCA:SCHZ, giving the stock a 5.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.75 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.4 per share and a market cap of $7.42Bil. The stock has returned -10.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought 130,297 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 344,276. The trade had a 4.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.22.

On 08/05/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $48.62 per share and a market cap of $14.73Bil. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHJ by 80,420 shares. The trade had a 2.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.35.

On 08/05/2022, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.8 per share and a market cap of $348.94Mil. The stock has returned -5.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought 46,358 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 50,025. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.1.

On 08/05/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $74.61 per share and a market cap of $36.97Bil. The stock has returned 0.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a price-book ratio of 3.28.

During the quarter, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought 31,671 shares of NAS:ESGU for a total holding of 145,108. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.87.

On 08/05/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $92.34 per share and a market cap of $23.15Bil. The stock has returned -7.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a price-book ratio of 3.64.

