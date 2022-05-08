Bellwether Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

140 N 8TH STREET LINCOLN, NE 68508

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 450 stocks valued at a total of $301.00Mil. The top holdings were XLU(9.85%), IVV(9.03%), and XLV(7.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bellwether Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 135,332 shares in ARCA:XLV, giving the stock a 5.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.05 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $131.45 per share and a market cap of $39.71Bil. The stock has returned 0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a price-book ratio of 4.65.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 362,889 shares. The trade had a 4.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.96.

On 08/05/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.69 per share and a market cap of $30.31Bil. The stock has returned -7.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

The guru established a new position worth 57,021 shares in ARCA:VHT, giving the stock a 4.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.44 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $244.84 per share and a market cap of $16.72Bil. The stock has returned -4.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a price-book ratio of 4.41.

The guru established a new position worth 173,150 shares in ARCA:XLP, giving the stock a 4.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.05 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $74.64 per share and a market cap of $15.64Bil. The stock has returned 7.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a price-book ratio of 5.30.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 146,730 shares. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.71.

On 08/05/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $73.08 per share and a market cap of $34.05Bil. The stock has returned 55.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.