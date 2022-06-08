GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $995.00Mil. The top holdings were RSG(6.90%), MSFT(6.06%), and GOOG(5.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 30,000 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $481.12 during the quarter.

On 08/06/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $433.43 per share and a market cap of $202.85Bil. The stock has returned -31.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-book ratio of 14.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.48 and a price-sales ratio of 12.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 37,652-share investment in NYSE:ROG. Previously, the stock had a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $272.83 during the quarter.

On 08/06/2022, Rogers Corp traded for a price of $269.1 per share and a market cap of $5.06Bil. The stock has returned 39.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rogers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-book ratio of 4.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 32.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.48 and a price-sales ratio of 5.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:LBRDK by 47,000 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.72.

On 08/06/2022, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $115.79 per share and a market cap of $18.59Bil. The stock has returned -36.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.88 and a price-sales ratio of 21.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 296,300-share investment in NYSE:HAL. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.29 during the quarter.

On 08/06/2022, Halliburton Co traded for a price of $27.79 per share and a market cap of $25.20Bil. The stock has returned 44.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halliburton Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 60,000 shares in NYSE:HES, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.78 during the quarter.

On 08/06/2022, Hess Corp traded for a price of $102.89 per share and a market cap of $32.03Bil. The stock has returned 42.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hess Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

