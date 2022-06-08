ALLEGHANY CORP /DE recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1411 Broadway New York, NY 10018

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $2.64Bil. The top holdings were ROP(5.93%), JPM(5.62%), and APD(5.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALLEGHANY CORP /DE’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 795,000-share investment in NYSE:MMM. Previously, the stock had a 4.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.16 during the quarter.

On 08/06/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $147.41 per share and a market cap of $83.97Bil. The stock has returned -22.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-book ratio of 6.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ALLEGHANY CORP /DE reduced their investment in NYSE:FNV by 491,400 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.81.

On 08/06/2022, Franco-Nevada Corp traded for a price of $128.24 per share and a market cap of $24.57Bil. The stock has returned -18.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franco-Nevada Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-book ratio of 4.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.60 and a price-sales ratio of 18.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ALLEGHANY CORP /DE reduced their investment in NYSE:WPM by 1,194,000 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.42.

On 08/06/2022, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp traded for a price of $33.73 per share and a market cap of $15.24Bil. The stock has returned -24.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.17 and a price-sales ratio of 13.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ALLEGHANY CORP /DE bought 88,000 shares of NYSE:ROP for a total holding of 397,285. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $449.76.

On 08/06/2022, Roper Technologies Inc traded for a price of $431.92 per share and a market cap of $45.75Bil. The stock has returned -11.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roper Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.70 and a price-sales ratio of 7.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ALLEGHANY CORP /DE bought 45,880 shares of NYSE:TDG for a total holding of 112,380. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $642.63.

On 08/06/2022, TransDigm Group Inc traded for a price of $638.3 per share and a market cap of $34.85Bil. The stock has returned 2.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.04 and a price-sales ratio of 7.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.