MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /DELAWARE recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

McKinley Capital Management LLC is an investment management firm based out of Anchorage, Alaska. The company was originally established in 1990 by Bob Gillam, who is still with the company today acting as its CEO and Chairman, and has since expanded to have additional locations in New York City, Forth Worth, Santa Fe, Darien, and Deephaven. McKinley Capital Management conducts its research both internally and externally, allocating its assets in the public equity markets on a global scale. The company invests in the growth and value stocks across all market caps. McKinley Capital Management invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, finance, consumer staples, transports, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations an average of just under 6 quarters and holds its top 10 allocations an average of approximately 3.3 quarters. In the most recent quarter McKinley Capital Management had a turnover rate of 28.28%. McKinley Capital Management now operates with 62 total employees of which 25 are investment professionals. The company manages over $6.6 billion in total assets under management spread across 422 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been decreasing in recent years with its total assets under management once having been as high as $12.7 billion back in 2010 and its total number of accounts having been over 900 five years ago. McKinley Capital Management mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up over half of its client base. The company currently offers a variety of traditional strategies, alternative strategies, and various custom solutions and mandates.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 168 stocks valued at a total of $765.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.66%), UNH(5.56%), and AAPL(4.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /DELAWARE’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 67,823-share investment in NYSE:SE. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $141.27 during the quarter.

On 08/06/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $87.57 per share and a market cap of $49.19Bil. The stock has returned -71.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /DELAWARE reduced their investment in NYSE:NTR by 190,600 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.59.

On 08/06/2022, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $83.8 per share and a market cap of $45.44Bil. The stock has returned 47.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 8,294-share investment in NAS:MELI. Previously, the stock had a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1086.43 during the quarter.

On 08/06/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $1024.81 per share and a market cap of $51.59Bil. The stock has returned -42.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 279.22, a price-book ratio of 32.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.05 and a price-sales ratio of 6.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /DELAWARE bought 12,728 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 21,228. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $524.27.

On 08/06/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $540.67 per share and a market cap of $239.50Bil. The stock has returned 22.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-book ratio of 11.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 40,042-share investment in NYSE:TT. Previously, the stock had a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $163.66 during the quarter.

On 08/06/2022, Trane Technologies PLC traded for a price of $154.34 per share and a market cap of $35.76Bil. The stock has returned -19.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trane Technologies PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-book ratio of 6.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 18.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

