Pointe Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 155 stocks valued at a total of $157.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(6.13%), IGSB(4.81%), and CRGY(4.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pointe Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought 643,425 shares of NYSE:ETJ for a total holding of 714,699. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.07.

On 08/06/2022, Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income traded for a price of $9.45 per share and a market cap of $616.60Mil. The stock has returned -9.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income has a price-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-book ratio of 0.91 and a price-sales ratio of 7.81.

The guru established a new position worth 4,785 shares in NYSE:XOM, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.63 during the quarter.

On 08/06/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $88.45 per share and a market cap of $368.63Bil. The stock has returned 60.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 48.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:C by 5,885 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.89.

On 08/06/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $51.66 per share and a market cap of $100.05Bil. The stock has returned -22.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-book ratio of 0.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought 6,709 shares of NYSE:WFC for a total holding of 11,020. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.63.

On 08/06/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $43.76 per share and a market cap of $165.98Bil. The stock has returned -4.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CSQ by 15,357 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.33.

On 08/06/2022, Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund traded for a price of $15.59 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned -8.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a price-book ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

