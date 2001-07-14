Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (“Fulgent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLGT) on behalf of Fulgent stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fulgent has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Fulgent released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on August 4, 2022. As part of its release, the Company disclosed that the SEC is investigating certain Exchange Act reports for 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. This investigation comes after the DOJ issued a civil investigative demand to the Company “related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law.”

Based on this news, shares of Fulgent fell by $3.34 per share, or 5.3%, to close at $59.86 per share on August 5, 2022.

