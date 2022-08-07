TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2022 / Tamino Minerals, Inc. ("Tamino Minerals") (OTC PINK:TINO) made an announcement on December 2, 2021, citing that would make a transition to focus primarily on mining lithium for the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

During June of this year the company participated at PDAC -Prospectors Developers Association of Canada- where it became evident which countries are strong leaders after the pandemic. Tamino has identified several mining opportunities and it's clearly taking advantage of new developments in South America.

We are currently negotiating some interesting prospects that we have targeted, and we have signed agreements under clauses enforcing exclusivity on important properties while working with expert advisors in the field.

Tamino is excited to inform its shareholders that it has come to terms with the aforementioned parties for acquisitions of underexplored mining claims with a considerable upside in the lithium industry, specifically in Peru. At this point, it's in the hands of legal representatives and they are wrapping things up. We will keep you posted on this development as progress is made.

Lithium

Lithium prices have been going up as demand increases and lithium is a strategic metal for the lithium-ion battery (LIB) and electric vehicle (EV) industry. Lithium makes the list of Metals Important for Future Technologies #MIFTs. Therefore, a means for economically extracting lithium from various lithium sources is important to reduce the cost of batteries and electric cars.

The Lithium Industrial Sector is still evolving and the fact that Mexico chose not to allow foreigners to explore and produce lithium forced us to look south for the precious "White Gold."

The dominant lithium sources commonly used for mining are lithium brines due to the low cost associated with lithium extraction from these brine sources. However, the ever-increasing demand for LIB's makes it necessary to explore other lithium sources.

Lithium production requires substantial amounts of water. Tamino is currently looking at projects located in areas within Peru holding large amounts of water to accomplish this. The process of producing Lithium -Li- in water beds, is also known as "Water Leaching", such beds must have a solid impermeable crust that enables water vaporization and therefore causing the formation of the mineral rich pools containing lithium.

The pools have this bathtub ring texture around them where these minerals have precipitated out, once you dig under the salt crust, there's a thick black mud, that smells like rotten eggs because of its sulfur content.

It's important to mention that Tamino Minerals, Inc. production and operation engineers know this method and have tangible experience utilizing this method.

Gold

The company continues to explore for gold as it considers it a valuable investment and as inflation has become an important factor to consider, we foresee a significant opportunity in 2022 as prices are projected to remain strong as the price of gold per ounce has lost value but not as much as other financial instruments that are considered safe havens. Most recently gold prices have begun to trend upwards, and investors will begin to flock to the haven of physical gold and mining companies producing and exploring for the ever-sought-after mineral.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora. Tamino is in the transition to also explore for Metals Important for Future Technologies in South America to assist in the Global transition to assist in Climate Action initiatives in order to achieve sustainability goals and join the Global Action for Sustainable Development.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Tamino Minerals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711160/Tamino-Continues-its-Transition-to-Focus-on-Mining-Lithium-in-South-America-for-the-Electric-Vehicle-EV-Industry



