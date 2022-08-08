TOKYO, Aug 8, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC), part of MHI Group, have made a wholly-owned subsidiary of TuasOne Pte. Ltd., a special purpose company (SPC) for the business of the construction and operations of a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility in Singapore. Following the start of liquidation of Hyflux Ltd., a major water treatment and supply company in Singapore that held 75% of the issued shares in TuasOne, MHI and MHIEC jointly agreed with Hyflux to additionally acquire the shares of TuasOne held by Hyflux(1) to continue its business.



Waste-to-Energy plant in Singapore which MHI Group independently provides O&M business

TuasOne is an SPC jointly established in 2015 by MHI and Hyflux. Formed under a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme, TuasOne has concluded a concession contract with the National Environment Agency (NEA) of Singapore to build and operate a WTE facility equipped with a stoker furnace type incinerator(2) for a period of 25 years. The facility has processing capacity for municipal solid waste (MSW) of up to 3,600 tonnes per day (tpd), and generation capacity of 120 megawatts (MW) of electricity, in the Tuas district of Southwest Singapore.



The facility for which MHI Group has delivered incinerators and power systems consists of 4 boilers, capable of processing around 35% of the incinerable waste generated daily in Singapore. In December 2019, an MHI subsidiary in Singapore, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP), took over construction works of the WTE plant from Hyflux Group, which had been originally awarded the TuasOne project. MHI-AP completed construction in December 2021 and provided operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the facility. Since July 2022, this O&M business has been taken over by MHIEC Eco Creation Singapore Pte. Ltd., an O&M business SPC, newly established by MHIEC in Singapore. This project is the first time for the MHI Group to provide a fully integrated solution, from investment to construction, operations and maintenance, for a WTE facility outside Japan.



MHI Group has one of the industry's most extensive track records for delivering WTE plants and other facilities in Southeast Asia. The group contributes to lowering the environmental load by efficient utilization of energy. It has been responsible for the engineering and construction of four WTE plants in Singapore, such as the Tuas South Incineration Plant (TSIP) completed in 2000, which has a nominal processing capacity of 3,000 tpd.



In future, MHI Group will leverage this experience with independent participation in an overseas WTE concession project and stable plant operations to establish its operational expertise and successful business model, and through its efforts on expanding orders for PPP projects, which in recent years have become mainstream in the environment-related market in broader areas such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East. MHI Group will continue to work toward resolving global environmental issues and achieving a carbon- neutral society.



(1) MHI will hold a 25% stake in the company, and MHIEC the remaining 75%.

(2) A stoker furnace is an incinerator in which waste is combusted as it is forced upward and moves along on a fire grate made of heat-resistant castings.



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.



Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.



Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.







