REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO), one of the largest publicly listed US based ketamine wellness clinics, is pleased to report continued expansion of service lines offering an online vitamin supplement line, an online global curriculum, and an onsite and virtual training program for providers and therapists creating a quality ecosystem for everyone entering the psychedelic wellness space.

Vital+® is a proprietary supplement line that has been created to optimally complement the nutritional needs of individuals for improved mental wellness. The combination of vitamins and adaptogenic ingredients complement the body and brain’s needs with a morning and evening supplement. These products will be available at each Revitalist location. They will also be able to be purchased online as a one time purchase or as a monthly subscription. More information can be found at VitalPlusSupplements.com or RevitalistClinic.com%2FVitamins

Comprehensive Consciousness® is an online mental wellness program created through partnership with “global guru” Richard Barrett and the Barrett Values Centre. This six month, self-paced course has been designed to allow focus and continued improvement in mental wellness and psychological development for all individuals above 15 years of age. This curriculum will be available worldwide improving access to mental health resources and will be available to purchase in Fall 2022. For more information, please email [email protected]

Reset and Revolutionize® is Revitalist’s training program for practitioners seeking to advance competency in the psychedelic and ketamine wellness space. Training will be conducted by Revitalist Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), and will include teaching basic through advanced skills for all practitioners working with clients in medical and therapeutic capacities. Led by Dr. Cara Fisk, training will be available virtually as well as face-to-face at the premier training facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The cost of training is $2400 USD. The premier course will be September 22, 23, and 24, 2022. Inaugural Instructors will be SMEs, Kathryn Walker, Matthew Dolan, and Dr. Denise Hopkins-Chadwick.

To learn more, or to sign up for the training, please email us at [email protected]

Revitalist CEO Kathryn Walker states, “The growth of our company continually amazes me. We are exactly what the world needs. The empathy, compassion, expertise, kindness, and advocacy that Revitalist provides is everything we have been missing in healthcare. The disruption we are causing is boundless.

The release of our vitamin line, online curriculum, and training program show the unsurpassed involvement and passion our team continues to have blazing the trails for others with hopes the global mental health crisis will one day subside.”

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is one of the largest publicly listed, ketamine focused clinic operations operating in the United States. Each clinic enables access to psychedelic medicine, vitamin infusions and other lifestyle optimization services provided by medical and behavioral professionals. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of ketamine infusions through its network of 9 clinics operating in 6 states. Its founder and CEO, Kathryn Walker, works as a lead provider in the psychedelic space. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here, https%3A%2F%2Frevitalist.com%2Finvestors

ABOUT RICHARD BARRETT

Richard Barrett is Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Barrett Values Centre, author, speaker and internationally recognized as one of the most influential thinkers on leadership and the evolution of human values in business and society. He is a Fellow of the World Business Academy, a member of the Wisdom Council of the Center for World Spirituality, an honorary counselor of the Spirit of Humanity Forum and a former member of the World Bank. Richard Barrett is the creator of the Cultural Transformation Tools (CTT) that have been used to support the transformation journey of more than 10,000 companies in 94 countries. Over the past ten years, Richard Barrett has been frequently called upon by large organizations in Australia, South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and Sweden to support leaders in improving the performance of their companies through the development of a values-based culture.

ABOUT KATHRYN WALKER, MSN-Anesthesia, MSN-Psychiatry, CRNA, PMHNP

Kathryn Walker is the CEO of Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) which serves as a leading mental health and wellness company lead by a comprehensive team of speciality providers. Kathryn worked at a Level 1 Trauma Center in Tennessee for 9 years before attending anesthesia school at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. She practiced anesthesia of all specialties for 8 years before opening the first Revitalist location in Knoxville, TN in 2018. Today Kathryn operates as a leading advocate for psychedelic medicine as she continues to advance her comprehensive skill set recently graduating with her second Master's degree in Psychiatric Nursing as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Recognizing the need for community access, Kathryn founded the national mental health 501c3 nonprofit, Community Change Foundation (CommunityChangeFoundation.org). This nonprofit foundation focuses on providing financial assistance to veterans, frontline workers, and the financially disadvantaged seeking help with psychedelic therapies. Kathryn incorporated Community Change Foundation in 2019.

Recognizing the need for education and training advancements, Kathryn founded the American Association of Psychedelics (AAPsychedelics.org). This education non-profit 501c3 aims to continually bring high quality education and training to all disciplines of providers. Kathryn incorporated the American Association of Psychedelics in 2021.

ABOUT MATTHEW DOLAN, MSN-Anesthesia, MSN-Psychiatry, CRNA, PMHNPS

Matthew Dolan is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist that served in the US Army and is currently advancing his speciality skillset by obtaining an additional advanced degree as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. This degree allows additional speciality as a behavioral provider as well as a therapeutic provider making him comprehensively able to act as a medical, behavioral, and therapeutic provider.

ABOUT DR. DENISE HOPKINS-CHADWICK

Denise Hopkins-Chadwick received her PhD from the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio and has over 35 years of experience writing grants and working with patients, research participants, families, and faculty. Denise is a 30-year active-duty veteran Commissioned Officer in the Nurse Corps with clinical background experience spanning adults to neonatal ICUs, Emergency departments and patient transport. She serves on multiple boards including the Military Medicine Journal and the Tri-Service Nursing Research Interest Group: Women’s Health. Throughout her career, she has received dozens of awards in healthcare research and has secured research funding of over $50 million. She is Co-Inventor of the Precision Health Insight Tool which integrates data from multiple sources including behavioral health and pharmaceuticals into a unified system. Denise is also the founder of HC Research Associates, a company providing professional R&D as well as academic activities.

ABOUT DR. CARA FISK

Cara joined Revitalist in May of 2021 as Chattanooga’s Lead CRNA. Cara is extremely passionate about having this opportunity to help treat patients with mood/pain disorders after witnessing the amazing transformation ketamine had on one of her loved ones several years ago. She believes her anesthesia background and passion for preventative health and wellness are perfectly aligned with Revitalist’s unique array of collaborative treatment and care.

Cara comes to Revitalist with 26+ years of healthcare experience. She obtained her BSN with Honors from the University of Virginia. She practiced as a Critical Care RN in various settings throughout the United States while her husband served in the Marine Corps. Her passion was Trauma ICU and she earned her CCRN and TCRN Certification.

Cara attended the University of Tennessee Health Science Center where she earned her MSN in Anesthesia. She then earned her Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. Cara has 10+ years of practicing anesthesia in various settings from outpatient ambulatory surgery centers to a Level 1 Trauma hospital working high risk OB. She is currently working on her advanced degree as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

