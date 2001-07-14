Essential Utilities announced today the promotion of Dave Kralle to Chief of Staff to the Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin who created the role shortly after his appointment in 2015. Franklin created the role in recognition that “people are the company’s greatest asset,” and that managing a large, geographically dispersed organization naturally presents challenges.

As chief of staff, Kralle will play a key role, ensuring that the company’s vision and core values — including an increased emphasis on people —are fully integrated throughout the organization. He will assist the CEO with thorough preparation to expedite key decisions and increase the probability of holistic decision making. Kralle will use his skills to maintain strong communication with leaders across the enterprise. He will also serve as an extension of the CEO’s office, sensing potential issues and risks.

Before joining Essential’s Aqua Pennsylvania subsidiary as the government affairs specialist in 2015, Kralle worked for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the Office of the Speaker, Philadelphia City Council and at a lobbying firm in Harrisburg.

At Aqua, Kralle led the way on groundbreaking legislation that allows regulated utilities to pay the fair market value for water and wastewater systems as well as legislation permitting utilities to replace homeowners lead service lines and damaged sewer lateral. He was also successful in working with state appropriators to secure millions of dollars for PFAS treatment in Montgomery County.

Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin said, “Dave has been a valuable asset for the company in his government affairs role, which requires many of the same skills that will make him successful as chief of staff. Dave is one of our rising stars at the company and I am confident that he will be a great addition to my team in the CEO’s office.”

Kralle earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Temple University and his Master of Public Administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

