Edge Capital Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 353 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were VYM(11.80%), SNY(5.07%), and VOO(5.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Edge Capital Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Edge Capital Group, LLC bought 450,627 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 748,417. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 08/08/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $61.39 per share and a market cap of $88.12Bil. The stock has returned -16.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

During the quarter, Edge Capital Group, LLC bought 109,421 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 122,370. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $265.44.

On 08/08/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $250.06 per share and a market cap of $62.63Bil. The stock has returned -6.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

During the quarter, Edge Capital Group, LLC bought 257,480 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 261,628. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.76.

On 08/08/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $101.62 per share and a market cap of $68.53Bil. The stock has returned -6.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

During the quarter, Edge Capital Group, LLC bought 139,760 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 1,396,695. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.97.

On 08/08/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $105.6 per share and a market cap of $46.36Bil. The stock has returned 2.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a price-book ratio of 2.37.

During the quarter, Edge Capital Group, LLC bought 5,670,576 shares of NAS:EVLV for a total holding of 5,688,776. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.28.

On 08/08/2022, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $3.24 per share and a market cap of $464.55Mil. The stock has returned -56.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -46.13 and a price-sales ratio of 16.70.

