WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. ( VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced it will report its financial results from the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the financial markets open on Monday, August 15, 2022.



The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 15, 2022. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-0789 in the U.S. or 1-201-689-8562 outside the U.S. and ask for the Viridian call. To access the live webcast, please visit the “ Events ” page in the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. website. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

Monday, August 15 @ 8:00 a.m. ET

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian’s second product candidate, VRDN-002, is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody that incorporates half-life extension technology and is designed to support administration as a convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injection. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.