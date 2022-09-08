Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The Symposium begins at 8:00 AM and will be available virtually via webcast. This research meeting will feature presentations by senior management of leading aerospace and defense companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

Presenting Companies

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) Avio S.p.A. (Milan: AVIO) Leonardo DRS Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) Terran Orbital Corp. (NYSE: LLAP)

Harvard Club, New York City

September 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM

Virtual Conference Registration:

https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_n_1v8tNnQUKPWixNQR-bEA

