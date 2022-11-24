BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Diversified Energy Company PLC ( LSE:DEC, Financial) ("Diversified" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.25 cents per share in respect of 2Q22 for the six month period ended June 30, 2022, consistent with 1Q22 and a 6% increase over 2Q21 (4.00 cents).

Key dates related to the declared dividend include:

Ex-dividend Date: November 24, 2022 Record Date: November 25, 2022 Payment Date: December 28, 2022 Default Currency: US Dollar Currency Election Option: Sterling Last Date for Currency Election: November 28, 2022

Diversified will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.div.energy/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than November 28, 2022.

Diversified will announce the sterling value of the dividend payable per share approximately two weeks prior to the payment date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

