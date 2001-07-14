LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase in the size of the Company’s previously announced $50 million stock repurchase program implemented in May 2022. Under the expanded program, LSB Industries may now repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock, of which approximately $85 million remains available for future repurchases.

Mark Behrman, LSB Industries’ President, and Chief Executive Officer of LSB commented, “Our decision to expand the share repurchase authorization reflects not only the strength of our balance sheet and the strong profitability and robust free cash flow that we generated in our 2022 second quarter but is also indicative of the favorable outlook for our business through the balance of 2022 and 2023. The repurchase of our common stock is one of multiple ways we look to drive shareholder value, along with continued operational improvement, execution on our organic growth opportunities including the debottlenecking of our facilities, and potential strategic acquisitions.”

Under the repurchase program shares may be repurchased in the open market or in private transactions and may be pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The timing and amount of any shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital and LSB’s financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act and other applicable legal requirements.

The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. The repurchase program does not obligate LSB Industries to purchase any particular number of shares.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Committed to improving the world by setting goals that will reduce our environmental impact on the planet and improve the quality of life for all of its people, the Company is well positioned to play a key role in the reduction of global carbon emissions through its planned carbon capture and sequestration, and zero-carbon ammonia strategies. Additional information about LSB can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not historical or express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the timing, amounts and terms of share repurchases, if any, as well as projections of our future financial performance, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipated performance based on our growth and other strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or actual achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or anticipated achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, our ability to repurchase shares in the open market or otherwise and the terms of any such repurchases, business and market disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, market conditions and price volatility for our products and feedstocks, as well as global and regional economic downturns that adversely affect the demand for our end-use products, disruptions in production at our manufacturing facilities and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal and regulatory factors. Investors should consider these and other risk factors that are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, as predictions of future events. Unless otherwise required by applicable laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information or future developments or otherwise.

