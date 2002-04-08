~ Announced 12-month data on the lower-dose cohort of AMT-130 in Huntington’s disease showed the investigative gene therapy was generally well tolerated at this dose with a mean reduction of 53.8% of mutant Huntingtin protein (mHTT) observed in cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) ~



LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. ( QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and highlighted recent progress across its business.

“We continued to make strong progress across all of our programs highlighted by encouraging data from the lower-dose cohort in our Phase I/II study of AMT-130 and the advancement of the U.S. and European regulatory reviews for the marketing applications for etranacogene dezaparvovec in hemophilia B,” stated Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure. “Our manufacturing, CMC and Quality teams are working tirelessly to produce commercial launch supplies and also to ensure successful pre-approval site inspections, which are expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year. We also are very pleased to have recently received notification that GMP certification will be provided to our Lexington manufacturing facility by the European authorities.”

“In July, we reported to the health authorities suspected unexpected severe adverse reactions in three of the 14 patients treated with the higher dose of AMT-130,” he continued. “While these patients have fully or substantially recovered, and no clear root cause has yet been identified, we believe it’s prudent to temporarily delay additional higher-dose procedures until we put additional monitoring and treatment plans in place and complete our safety review early in the fourth quarter of 2022. The delay is not expected to impact any future lower-dose procedures, as no serious adverse events related to AMT-130 have been reported in any of the additional 12 patients treated at the lower dose, and no impact is expected on the timing of previously guided data read-outs in 2023, including the presentation of one to two-year follow-up on both low and high-dose cohorts in the second quarter of 2023.”

Recent Updates

AMT-061 for the treatment of hemophilia B



In May 2022, the Company’s global commercialization partner, CSL Behring, announced that the BLA for etranacogene dezaparvovec was accepted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for priority review. This follows the MAA submission by CSL Behring which was validated by the EMA in March 2022.



In July 2022, CSL Behring was notified by the Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) in Europe that they will be unable to complete their review in accordance with the accelerated assessment timetable and will now switch to a standard review procedure. In the United States, the BLA remains under Priority Review at this time. In accordance with the Company’s commercialization and license agreement, CSL Behring is solely responsible for all regulatory activities, including filings and agency interactions associated with etranacogene dezaparvovec.



In July 2022, following a comprehensive multi-day facility inspection, the European Medicines Agency notified the Company that Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification can be issued for the Company’s Lexington manufacturing site to produce commercial supply of etranacogene dezaparvovec.





AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease



In June 2022, initial 12-month observations were announced on the lower-dose cohort of the double-blinded and randomized U.S. Phase I/II study of AMT-130 for the treatment of early-stage Huntington’s disease.



At 12 months of follow-up on these patients, the lower-dose was generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events related to treatment. In the four treated patients with evaluable data from this cohort, mean levels of mutant Huntingtin protein (mHTT) in the cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) declined at all timepoints compared to baseline and decreased by 53.8% at 12 months of follow-up. In the three control patients with evaluable data, mean levels of mHTT showed an increase compared to baseline at one, three, six and nine months of follow-up, and decreased by 16.8% at 12 months of follow-up.

In the six treated patients in the lower-dose cohort, measurements of neurofilament light chain (NfL) in the CSF, a biomarker of neuronal damage, initially increased as expected following the AMT-130 surgical procedure and declined thereafter, nearing baseline at 12 months of follow-up. At 12 months, mean NfL showed an 8% increase compared to baseline. Two of the six treated patients were at or below baseline at 12 months of follow-up, with an additional patient below baseline at 15 and 18 months of follow-up.



In mid-July, the Company reported to the appropriate regulatory agencies suspected unexpected severe adverse reactions (SUSARs) in two patients that were treated with the higher-dose of AMT-130 at a single clinical site in the European Phase Ib/II study. Both patients presented with localized inflammatory responses and other related symptoms approximately one to two weeks after their procedures. A third patient, who had previously been treated with the higher-dose of AMT-130 in the U.S. during March 2022, experienced severe headache and other related symptoms soon after AMT-130 administration that was initially deemed by the investigator as not related to AMT-130 but related to the procedure. Upon further review and discussion with the clinical trial’s independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) following the events observed in the European study, the Company has reclassified and reported the patient reaction in the U.S. trial as a SUSAR. All three patients have fully or substantially recovered after treatment and have been released from the hospital.



At this time, the DSMB does not view these findings as a dose-limiting toxicity. The DSMB has recommended temporarily delaying higher-dose enrollment pending a safety review, which is expected to take place early in the fourth quarter of 2022. The DSMB is permitting continued enrollment at the lower-dose of AMT-130, and the Company expects to begin crossing over control patients from the U.S. study at this dose in the third quarter of 2022.

No impact is expected on the timing of previously guided data read-outs in 2023. In the U.S. Phase I/II study, all 26 patients in the first two dose cohorts have been enrolled, and the Company continues to expect to present one to two-year follow up data in the second quarter of 2023. In the European Phase Ib/II study, the six-patient lower-dose cohort is fully enrolled and the Company continues to expect to present one-year follow-up data in 2023. Four of nine patients in the European study have been enrolled in the higher-dose cohort. To date, a total of 36 patients have been enrolled across the two clinical trials including 10 control patients and 26 patients treated with AMT-130, of which 14 patients received the higher-dose and 12 patients received the lower-dose.





Progress towards 2023 INDs



AMT-260 for the treatment of refractory temporal lobe epilepsy (rTLE) – In July 2022, the Company initiated an IND-enabling GLP toxicology study in non-human primates to support an IND submission expected in 2023.



AMT-191 for the treatment of Fabry disease – The Company expects to initiate a GLP toxicology study of AMT-191 in non-human primates in the second half of 2022, which is expected to support an IND submission in 2023.





Strong cash position to advance the Company’s programs



As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $500.5 million. The Company expects that its cash and cash equivalents will fund operations into the first half of 2025 assuming the achievement of the first commercial sales milestones under the CSL Behring Agreement.





Financial Highlights

Cash position: As of June 30, 2022, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $500.5 million, compared to $556.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

Revenues: Collaboration revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $0.5 million, compared to collaboration revenue of $1.5 million for the same period in 2021. Revenue for 2021 during this period also included license revenue of $462.4 million from selling the exclusive global rights to etranacogene dezaparvovec to CSL Behring and nil in the same period 2022.

Cost of contract revenues: Cost of contract revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was nil compared to $23.2 million for the same period in 2021. Costs incurred in 2021 are associated with recognized license revenue.

Cost of contract manufacturing: Cost of contract manufacturing for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $0.8 million compared to nil for the same period in 2021. Costs incurred in 2022 related to the manufacture of etranacogene dezaparvovec for CSL Behring.

R&D expenses: Research and development expenses were $46.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $32.8 million during the same period in 2021. The increase was related to the preclinical development of temporal lobe epilepsy (AMT-260) advancing the clinical development of the Company’s Huntington’s disease gene therapy program, and recruitment of personnel to support the development of product candidates.

SG&A expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $12.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $17.3 million during the same period in 2021. The reduction was primarily related to incurring financial advisory fees to close the CSL Behring transaction in 2021 with no such fees in 2022.

Other non-operating Items, net:

Other non-operating income, net was income of $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to other non-operating income, net of $4.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in other non-operating income, net was primarily related to an increase in net foreign currency gains of $12.8 million ($19.4 million recorded in the current period compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2021).

Net (loss) / income:

The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $39.1 million, or $0.84 basic and diluted loss per ordinary share, compared to $399.5 million net income for the same period in 2021, or $8.68 basic net income per ordinary share and $8.51 diluted net income per ordinary share.

uniQure N.V. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 500,524 $ 556,256 Accounts receivable and contract asset 3,119 58,768 Inventories 2,949 - Prepaid expenses 15,126 10,540 Other current assets and receivables 1,581 2,675 Total current assets 523,299 628,239 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 45,984 43,505 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,482 25,573 Intangible assets, net 57,450 62,686 Goodwill 24,976 27,633 Deferred tax assets, net 15,046 15,647 Other non-current assets 5,974 5,897 Total non-current assets 177,912 180,941 Total assets $ 701,211 $ 809,180 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,028 $ 2,502 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,047 28,487 Current portion of contingent consideration 8,681 - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,505 5,774 Total current liabilities 48,261 36,763 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 101,890 100,963 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 20,405 29,542 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 30,721 28,987 Deferred tax liability, net 9,953 12,913 Other non-current liabilities 3,493 4,236 Total non-current liabilities 166,462 176,641 Total liabilities 214,723 213,404 Shareholders' equity Total shareholders' equity 486,488 595,776 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 701,211 $ 809,180





uniQure N.V. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended June 30, 2022

2021

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Total revenues $ 497 $ 463,868 Operating expenses: Cost of contract revenues - (23,178) Cost of contract manufacturing (832) - Research and development expenses (46,192) (32,747) Selling, general and administrative expenses (12,491) (17,299) Total operating expenses (59,515) (73,224) Other income 3,186 7,590 Other expense (229) (226) (Loss) / income from operations (56,061) 398,008 Non-operating items, net 16,682 4,718 (Loss) / income before income tax benefit / (expense) $ (39,379) $ 402,726 Income tax benefit / (expense) 318 (3,258) Net (loss) / income $ (39,061) $ 399,468 Earnings per ordinary share - basic Basic net (loss) / income per ordinary share $ (0.84) $ 8.68 Earnings per ordinary share - diluted Diluted net (loss) / income per ordinary share $ (0.84) $ 8.51 Weighted average shares - basic 46,668,554 46,037,900 Weighted average shares - diluted 46,668,554 46,929,870



