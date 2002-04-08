NEENAH, WI, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp., ( PLXS) a global leader in complex product design, manufacturing, supply chain and aftermarket services, today announced the opening of its new advanced manufacturing facility in Bangkok, Thailand. The investment of more than $60 million to construct the 400,000 sq. ft. site, now a component of Plexus’ network of 26 global facilities, signals a commitment to growth within the APAC region. The facility leverages energy efficient design, operational systems and monitoring elements in support of Plexus’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) mission of building a better world by the way it innovates and operates.



Oliver Mihm, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “In fulfilling our vision to help create the products that build a better world, we see an opportunity for tremendous growth in Thailand and within the APAC region in supporting highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. This new facility benefits from Thailand’s highly skilled workforce and proven supply chain supporting Plexus’ history of delivering operational excellence and creating a growth platform for existing and future partners. We recently began initial qualification shipments from this new site to an existing partner while also receiving significant interest from potential partners that value our capabilities. We look forward to building upon this initial success as we expand our services and solutions in Thailand.”

Victor Tan, Regional President for Plexus’ APAC region, commented, “I am excited about the opportunities represented by our expansion in Thailand including our commitment to supporting growth within the APAC region. In support of this growth, we will eventually add more than 1,800 highly skilled and talented individuals to our Plexus team in Thailand who will focus on delivering customer service excellence to ensure the growth of our partners. I look forward to developing our operations in Thailand, collaborating with our new team members and engaging with our new local Bangkok community.”

