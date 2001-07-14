This summer, Sinclair Broadcast Group partnered with Feeding America® to launch Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief, a fundraising campaign to help provide meals to children and families across the U.S.

The campaign ran throughout June and July, the months that are often the most challenging for the families of 22 million children struggling to put food on the table and relying on schools for their meals.

Through financial contributions to Feeding America, donations from viewers provided 1.78 million meals to children and families, with funds going directly to the Feeding America food bank in the donor’s local community.

Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief was supported by a $25,000 donation from Sinclair as well as public service campaigns across the company’s 185 owned and/or operated television stations, Bally Sports regional sports networks, Tennis Channel, and Marquee.

The National Desk (TND) and Sinclair’s local newsrooms produced content in partnership with Feeding America which aired within the newscasts, spotlighting ways to help kids stay nourished and healthy throughout the summer.

In addition to the individual donations received from viewers across the country, Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Reliefreceived a $100,000 donation from Sandy Sansing Dealerships via WEAR, Sinclair’s station in Pensacola, to help feed the children of the Gulf Coast of Florida.

“As a result of the generous donations from our viewers, Feeding America was able to help bridge the gap through the summer months and provide 1.78 million meals. We are proud of how quickly our local communities came together to help families in need,” said Rob Weisbord, Chief Operations Officer and President of Broadcast.

“The summer is an especially difficult time for many families with children facing food insecurity. In addition, rising food and gas prices have stretched already limited budgets for so many,” said Jennifer Polk, Chief Marketing and Digital Experience Officer at Feeding America. “This campaign and support could not have come at a better time. We are incredibly proud of the partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group and their stations across the country raising awareness, funds, and support for food banks serving neighbors in need.”

For more about Feeding America and their nationwide commitment to hunger relief, visit www.feedingamerica.org

About Sinclair Cares

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair+Cares mobilizes Sinclair Broadcast Group’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through Sinclair’s media platforms. Recent partnerships include Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005149/en/