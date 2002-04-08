BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



iRobot Corporation (Nasdaq – IRBT)

Under the terms of the agreement, iRobot will be acquired by Amazon (Nasdaq - AMZN). iRobot shareholders will receive $61.00 in cash for each share of iRobot common stock they own, in a deal valued at approximately $1.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the iRobot Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Amazon is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $98.96 for the Company’s shares.

Ping Identity ( – PING)

Under the terms of the agreement, PING will be acquired Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PING shareholders will receive $28.50 in cash for each share of PING common stock they own, in a deal valued at approximately $2.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the PING Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $30.40 for the Company’s shares.

Atlas Air Worldwide (Nasdaq – AAWW)

Under the terms of the agreement, Atlas will be acquired by an investor group (“the Consortium”) led by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo ( - APO) together with investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company and Hill City Capital in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of approximately $5.2 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Atlas shareholders will receive $102.50 per share in cash for each share they own. The investigation concerns whether the Atlas Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Consortium is paying too little for the Company.

EVO Payments, Inc. (Nasdaq – EVOP)

Under the terms of the agreement, EVO Payments will be acquired by Global Payments Inc. ( - GPN). Global Payments will acquire the outstanding equity of EVO Payments for $34.00 per share in cash ($4.0 billion of enterprise value for the Company). The investigation concerns whether the EVO Payments Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Global Payments Inc. is paying too little for the Company.

