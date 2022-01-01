UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Carolin+Botzenhardt has joined the firm as a Private Wealth Advisor in the La+Jolla+branch+office. Carolin moved to UBS to leverage the firm’s extensive global resources, robust global family office services and sophisticated investment banking capabilities in order to address the complex wealth needs of the families she serves.

“Carolin is an outstanding financial advisor who is dedicated to helping her clients achieve their goals and create a better world for the next generation,” said Justin+Frame, Managing Director and Market Head for Southern California UBS. “We are very pleased to welcome Carolin to UBS and are laser-focused on being the firm of choice for the top financial advisors in our market.”

Carolin has more than 20 years of experience managing the complex wealth needs of high-net-worth individuals, family office and institutional clientswith over $100 million in liquid assets. Her areas of expertise include investment management, trust and estate planning, residential, commercial and structured lending solutions, as well as capital markets and foreign exchange.

“Our high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients expect the highest levels of personalized guidance and service from across the organization,” said John+Mathews, Head of UBS+Private+Wealth+Management. “Carolin’s expertise in marshaling the firm’s resources for the benefit of our clients will enable us to deepen and grow key relationships in the Southern California region.”

Carolin is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of the University of California San Diego where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Communications and a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Finance.

